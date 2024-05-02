Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lowering prices to weigh down earnings of Indian API players in near term

According to the brokerage, prices of APIs such as Paracetamol, Azithromycin, Montelukast, and Meropenem, have all declined in the range of 10-30 per cent over the last one year

Pharma, medicine, Pharmaceuticals
Web Exclusive Premium

Shivam Tyagi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have fallen drastically in the last one year and this comes at a time when revenue growth for Indian API players is bottoming. Analysts, thus, concur that the listed API entities will continue to see lower revenue traction in coming quarters as well.

“The movement in API prices reveals that the trajectory continues to remain downward. Recent media reports suggest the correction has deepened which may continue to impact Indian API players (due to lower revenues). Key APIs in therapies such as pain, cardiac, CNS and anti-infectives have declined in double digits over
Topics : Pharmaceutical companies IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Laurus Labs Divi's Labs Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Godrej Group SplitStock Market Holidays ListLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIsrael-Hamas WarAstraZeneca | Covishield VaccineMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon