Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / L&T Finance's strategic moves paying off, strong returns & growth expected

L&T Finance's strategic moves paying off, strong returns & growth expected

L&T Finance is strengthening its market position with a focus on asset quality and leveraging AI-powered platforms like Project Cyclops

Larsen & Toubro
premium

LTF has outperformed peers in maintaining asset quality with disciplined underwriting and a focus on secured assets and prime customer profiles. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

L&T Finance (LTF) continues to pursue a strategy of balancing growth with maintaining asset quality while utilising its proprietary platform, Project Cyclops, to uphold credit discipline. Since March 2025, the L&T Finance stock has delivered a 60 per cent return.
 
The non-banking finance company (NBFC), LTF, is focused on acquiring high-quality customers and maintaining collection efficiency. It is leveraging technology through Project Cyclops, an AI-powered underwriting engine. All two-wheeler (2W) disbursements are processed through Cyclops, and asset quality has improved, with net defaults dropping to 0.34 per cent in June 2025, down from 2.36 per
Topics : The Compass Larsen & Tourbo L&T L&T Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon