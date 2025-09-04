L&T Finance's strategic moves paying off, strong returns & growth expected

L&T Finance (LTF) continues to pursue a strategy of balancing growth with maintaining asset quality while utilising its proprietary platform, Project Cyclops, to uphold credit discipline. Since March 2025, the L&T Finance stock has delivered a 60 per cent return.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC), LTF, is focused on acquiring high-quality customers and maintaining collection efficiency. It is leveraging technology through Project Cyclops, an AI-powered underwriting engine. All two-wheeler (2W) disbursements are processed through Cyclops, and asset quality has improved, with net defaults dropping to 0.34 per cent in June 2025, down from 2.36 per