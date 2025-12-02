US portfolio, margin expansion to drive gains for pharma major Lupin

premium
The recent trigger for the company was the Q2FY26 performance. Riding on the growth of the US and rest-of-the-world markets, overall revenue grew 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) | Photo: X@LupinGlobal
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
The stock of pharma major Lupin hit its highest levels in over seven months on Friday. The stock, which has gained about 6 per cent over the past month, was boosted by a strong show in the September quarter (Q2FY26). While sales growth was led by the US geography, margins too saw a healthy jump. The company is reportedly in talks to acquire UK-based nutraceuticals major Vitabiotics at a valuation of 1 billion pounds, and the outcome could impact the stock price in the near term. At the current price, the stock is trading at 22 times its FY27 earnings