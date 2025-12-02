Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / US portfolio, margin expansion to drive gains for pharma major Lupin

US portfolio, margin expansion to drive gains for pharma major Lupin

Lupin's stock rose after a strong Q2FY26 led by the US business and a sharp jump in margins. Analysts see Tolvaptan exclusivity and complex generics supporting earnings momentum

The recent trigger for the company was the Q2FY26 performance. Riding on the growth of the US and rest-of-the-world markets, overall revenue grew 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) | Photo: X@LupinGlobal

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

The stock of pharma major Lupin hit its highest levels in over seven months on Friday. The stock, which has gained about 6 per cent over the past month, was boosted by a strong show in the September quarter (Q2FY26). While sales growth was led by the US geography, margins too saw a healthy jump. The company is reportedly in talks to acquire UK-based nutraceuticals major Vitabiotics at a valuation of 1 billion pounds, and the outcome could impact the stock price in the near term. At the current price, the stock is trading at 22 times its FY27 earnings
