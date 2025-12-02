US portfolio, margin expansion to drive gains for pharma major Lupin

The stock of pharma major Lupin hit its highest levels in over seven months on Friday. The stock, which has gained about 6 per cent over the past month, was boosted by a strong show in the September quarter (Q2FY26). While sales growth was led by the US geography, margins too saw a healthy jump. The company is reportedly in talks to acquire UK-based nutraceuticals major Vitabiotics at a valuation of 1 billion pounds, and the outcome could impact the stock price in the near term. At the current price, the stock is trading at 22 times its FY27 earnings