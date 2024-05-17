M&M stock surges 8% on strong Q4 earnings; market cap tops Rs 3 trn-mark

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today joined an elite club of companies having a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 3 trillion after the stock price of the automobiles and tractors major hit a new high of Rs 2,554.75, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. In past four trading days, the stock has zoomed 17 per cent.

M&M’s m-cap touched Rs 3.18 trillion in intra-day trade. At 09:39 am; with Rs 3.15 trillion m-cap, M&M jumped to 22nd position in the overall m-cap ranking, the BSE data shows. M&M today surpassed Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart), Titan Company and