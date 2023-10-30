close
M&M Finance slides to 6-month low, down 11% on disappointing Q2 margins

The company said the margins were impacted by higher borrowing rates coupled with change in portfolio mix in favour of better credit quality customers.

Mahindra Finance
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 10:17 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (M&M Finance) hit a six-month low of Rs 246.05, as they tanked 11 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company reported 48 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 235 crore. The Mahindra Group’s non-banking finance company had posted PAT of Rs 448 crore in a year ago quarter.

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

