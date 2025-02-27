Major issuers raise nearly Rs 17,000 crore through bonds on Thursday

Major state-owned and non-state-owned companies tapped the domestic debt capital market on Thursday, raising around Rs 17,000 crore through bond issuances.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) raised Rs 3,340 crore at a coupon rate of 7.44 per cent via bonds maturing in five years and Rs 3,075 crore at 7.40 per cent through bonds maturing in 10 years.

Additionally, the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) raised Rs 4,593 crore at 7.49 per cent through bonds maturing in four years and three months, though Sidbi had initially aimed to raise Rs 5,000 crore.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural