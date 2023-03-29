Manappuram, MGL: Selective small-cap stocks are poised for bigger upside

In this section

Nykaa trades lower for 8th straight day, down 11%; stock nears record low

Adani Ent zooms 7% as Group CFO refutes report of incomplete debt repayment

Symphony slips 7% as stock trades ex-date for share buyback

Market valuations are attractive; buy selectively for long term: Analysts

LIC, Nykaa, Tata Motors: Are these buzzing stocks bottoming out?

Britannia, ITC: Bet on FMCG stocks as index poised to record historic peak

Bajaj twins need to sustain these key levels to prevent extended selloff

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

Benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, have remained directionless in recent sessions, but selective small-cap stocks have held their positive trend firmly. While the uncertainty continues to

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Selective small cap stocks are ready to scale higher levels

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com