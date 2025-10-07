Margin pressures may cap gains for Jubilant FoodWorks despite strong growth

The stock of the country’s largest listed quick service restaurant (QSR) chain, Jubilant FoodWorks, is down over 10 per cent in the past three months. While the company has been outperforming the sector by posting healthy double-digit growth, margins have been trending down. This has prompted some brokerages to cut their earnings estimates for FY26–28. Valuations, too, remain expensive and have weighed on the stock price. The firm’s ability to sustain growth in a weak environment and improve its margin trajectory will be key to future gains.

Revenue growth holds up

In a pre-quarter update for Q2FY26, the company reported