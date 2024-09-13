Business Standard
Margin pressures, valuations to weigh on P&G Hygiene and Healthcare

Going ahead, the Street will track the sales and margin trajectory. Sales growth in the quarter came in ahead of estimates in a seasonally weak quarter due to lower sales of Vicks

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G
Photo: Company website

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week.

The stock has been an underperformer over the last year and is trading flat over this period.

Muted margin performance in the June quarter has also led to a cut in earnings estimates by the brokerages. In addition, what could keep the stock under pressure in the near term are valuations that are in the expensive territory. 

Going ahead, the Street will track the sales and margin trajectory.

The sales growth in

