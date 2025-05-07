Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 09:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Margin trajectory among key triggers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Margin trajectory among key triggers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Consolidated revenue was up 26 per cent to ₹2750 crore, operating profit grew 28 per cent to ₹360 crore while net profit rose 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹290 crore

CG Power
Premium

The industrial segment and power system segments reported revenue growth at 21 per cent and 28 per cent Y-o-Y respectively | Image: LinkedIn

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CG Power and Industrial Solutions (CG Power) met consensus estimates with revenues of ₹2,750 crore but missed operating and net profit expectations due to rising commodity costs, one-off expense of ₹15 crore on outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) and low-margin railways contracts.
 
Consolidated revenue was up 26 per cent to ₹2750 crore, operating profit grew 28 per cent to ₹360 crore while net profit rose 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹290 crore.
 
The industrial segment and power system segments reported revenue growth at 21 per cent and 28 per cent Y-o-Y respectively.
 
The free cash flow or FCF was
Topics : CG power CG power and industrial solutions stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon