Marico delivers a strong Q1 FY26 on volume growth and price hikes

The Q1FY26 pre-quarter update from Marico was promising. The demand environment in Q1FY26 appeared to be improving, with rural demand continuing to grow and urban demand remaining steady.

The guidance is for consolidated revenue in Q1FY26 growing in the low twenties year-on-year (Y-o-Y), which is higher than Street estimates and likely to be the highest in the sector. The company expects India volumes to improve quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and reach a multi-quarter high, surpassing the volume growth of 7 per cent in Q4FY25 despite material price hikes.

Operating profit is likely to see modest growth in low single digits as gross