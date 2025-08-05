Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Marico top-line outlook strong but margin worries weigh on profits

Despite the pressures on profitability most brokerages expect the company to post a double digit revenue growth and a gradual easing of cost inflation towards the end of the year

Motilal Research expects revenue growth to remain in double digits in the medium term (unlike other FMCG peers), driven by pricing, expanded direct reach, and strong performance in foods and premium personal care | Photo: Shutterstock

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Marico delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26). While margins were impacted by raw material inflation, most of its key categories delivered, helping it outperform its peers on the volume and revenue fronts.
 
Despite the pressures on profitability, most brokerages expect the company to post a double-digit revenue growth and a gradual easing of cost inflation towards the end of the year. Given the strong prospects for its categories and double-digit earnings growth over the next couple of years, premium valuations are expected to sustain going ahead.
 
Led by domestic volumes,
