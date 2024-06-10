Market at record high but a fifth of Nifty 500 stocks trade below 200-DMA

Equity benchmark indices climbed record highs in trades on Monday, June 10, 2024 in anticipation of continued reforms as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance resumed its third-straight term at the centre.

The S&P BSE Sensex topped the 77,000-mark, and hit a new all-time high at 77,079 in today's intra-day deals. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 index zoomed past the 22,400 for the first-time ever.

The benchmark indices have gained around 7 per cent so far this calendar year 2024.

Meanwhile, the Nifty MidCap 150 index registered a summit at 20,085, and the SmallCap 250 at 16,328.

