Market-cap of this Tata Group stock nears Rs 1 trillion; surges 24% in Nov

Trent's market cap touched Rs 98,399 crore in intra-day trade on Thursday as the stock hit a new high of Rs 2,768 on the BSE

Westside store, Trent, Mumbai, customers, shopping, malls
Premium

Customers at a Westside store operated by Trent in Mumbai. | Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Shares of Trent gained 3.4 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 2,768 on the BSE in Thursday’s otherwise intra-day trade. The BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 66,683 at 12:41 PM.
So far in November, the stock of the Tata Group firm, which operates a portfolio of retail concepts, has outperformed the market by suring 24 per cent on healthy September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings. In comparison, the benchmkar index gained 4.5 per cent during the month.

A sharp run up in the stock price has led the market capitalisation (market cap) of Trent closer towards the Rs 1 trillion-mark. Trent’s market cap touched Rs 98,399 crore in intra-day trade today, BSE data shows.

When reached, Trent will be

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

