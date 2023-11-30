Market-cap of this Tata Group stock nears Rs 1 trillion; surges 24% in Nov

So far in November, the stock of the Tata Group firm, which operates a portfolio of retail concepts, has outperformed the market by suring 24 per cent on healthy September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings. In comparison, the benchmkar index gained 4.5 per cent during the month.

A sharp run up in the stock price has led the market capitalisation (market cap) of Trent closer towards the Rs 1 trillion-mark. Trent’s market cap touched Rs 98,399 crore in intra-day trade today, BSE data shows.

Shares of Trent gained 3.4 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 2,768 on the BSE in Thursday’s otherwise intra-day trade. The BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 66,683 at 12:41 PM.