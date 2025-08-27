Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 12:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Market manipulation: Jane Street officials to appear before Sebi next month

Market manipulation: Jane Street officials to appear before Sebi next month

The high-frequency trading firm will appear before Sebi after being accused of manipulating Bank Nifty trades; proceedings may take up to eight months

Jane Street Group, Jane Street
premium

Jane Street, however, maintains that its trades were conventional index arbitrage — exploiting price differences across instruments to provide liquidity and improve market efficiency.

Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jane Street Group representatives are scheduled to appear before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a personal hearing in early September, according to people familiar with the matter. This will be the high-frequency trading (HFT) firm’s first in-person interaction with the regulator since Sebi, in an interim order on July 3, barred it from trading for alleged market manipulation. The ban was later lifted after Jane Street deposited ₹4,840 crore, which the regulator had identified as gains from disputed trades involving the Nifty Bank index. 
Sebi had initially given the trading firm 21 days to respond to
Topics : SEBI Jane Street stock market trading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon