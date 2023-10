Israel-Palestine war: Markets not pricing in an escalation, says Chris Wood

City gas distributors under pressure; IGL, MGL stocks tank up to 10%

This newly listed stock has zoomed nearly 100% against its issue price

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Syrma hits new high on 1-yr lock-in expiry; more than doubles since listing

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

OMCs rally up to 7% on improved outlook; HPCL, IOC scale 52-week highs

India’s count of aspiring Livermores may be swelling. The number of people reporting short-term capital gains in Income Tax data has more than doubled since the pandemic to

American Jesse Livermore, considered one of the great stock market traders of the last century, often made money even when everyone around him was going bankrupt. When the market crashed in October 1929, he reportedly went home to tell his wife that he had made more money than ever before.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com