Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Cooling product makers face near-term concerns as recovery hopes fade

Cooling product makers face near-term concerns as recovery hopes fade

After a weak September quarter, cooling product makers face high inventory, rising input costs and margin pressure. Analysts say recovery may be delayed until summer FY27 despite reasonable valuations

A good AC must cool a room quickly and without guzzling electricity
premium

Representative Image | (Stock photo)

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a weak September quarter, the near-term outlook for the listed consumer durable majors in the cooling products space is expected to be muted given the surge in commodity prices, high inventory and ongoing advertising spends. After a weak September quarter, the near-term outlook for the listed consumer durable majors, especially in the cooling products space, is expected to be muted. Barring a couple of exceptions, most companies reported a sharp fall in sales growth over the year-ago quarter. The only saving grace for the listed companies is that valuations are reasonable and could be a factor if there is
Topics : Industry Report Air Coolers Voltas HAVELLS
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon