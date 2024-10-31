Business Standard
Markets, gold, silver shine in Samvat 2080; ends on high note for investors

India's market cap rose by Rs 124 trillion to Rs 445 trillion. International prices of gold and silver gained 43 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively

Samie Modak Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

The just-concluded Hindu calendar year Samvat 2080 ended on a high note for investors. Equities, gold, silver, and bond prices rallied during the year. Small and midcap returns were better than largecaps for a second straight year within the equities space. 
India’s market cap rose by Rs 124 trillion to Rs 445 trillion. International prices of gold and silver gained 43 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively. The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bonds in the US fell 38 bps to 4.27 per cent, while in India; it dipped 46 bps to 6.84 per cent. Among sector indices,
