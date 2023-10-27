Markets may ignore West Asia events till there's no invasion: Chris Wood

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

Gold prices steady as US jobless claims rise to 210K; crude oil drops

Short rollover seen in Nifty Futures; Check Bear Spread strategy for index

Nifty Auto eyes fresh selling below this level; Buy Nifty IT near support

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine war: Markets not pricing in an escalation, says Chris Wood

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

This, he believes, can even trigger a relief trade in the markets, allowing them to ignore the native implications of uncomfortably high bond yields for

Markets will continue to try to ignore events in West Asia so long as no invasion is launched, wrote Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his latest weekly note to investors, GREED & fear.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com