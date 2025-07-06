Markets set the hoofbeat: MFs run with the bulls to ₹72 trillion

The average assets under management (AUM) at domestic mutual funds (MFs) climbed 7 per cent to ₹72.1 trillion in the three months ending June 2025, snapping two quarters of near-stagnant growth. The uptick was largely driven by a rebound in the equities market.
The benchmark Nifty index gained nearly 5 per cent in the April–June quarter (Q1) of 2025–26 (FY26), while broader indices delivered even stronger returns.
Equity assets make up around 55 per cent of the MF industry’s AUM, tying its growth closely to market performance.