Markets set the hoofbeat: MFs run with the bulls to ₹72 trillion

Investor herd came charging back - AUM climbed 7% in Q1

The top 10 fund houses reported AUM growth broadly in line with the industry average in Q1.

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

The average assets under management (AUM) at domestic mutual funds (MFs) climbed 7 per cent to ₹72.1 trillion in the three months ending June 2025, snapping two quarters of near-stagnant growth. The uptick was largely driven by a rebound in the equities market.
 
The benchmark Nifty index gained nearly 5 per cent in the April–June quarter (Q1) of 2025–26 (FY26), while broader indices delivered even stronger returns.
 
Equity assets make up around 55 per cent of the MF industry’s AUM, tying its growth closely to market performance. 
