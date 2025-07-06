Street Signs: Markets teeter on edge, Nuvama's unintended fall, and more

Markets teeter on edge: Hammer or hangman?

The Nifty 50 index slipped 0.7 per cent last week, snapping a two-week climb. After peaking at 25,662, it closed at 25,461. Caution is likely to set the tone this week, with markets on edge ahead of the July 9 deadline for countries to finalise trade deals with the US. Traders will also be watching volumes closely following the ban on Jane Street, a key player in the derivatives segment. “The daily chart of the Nifty shows a hammer pattern, typically a bullish reversal signal. Support lies at 25,300, and as long as