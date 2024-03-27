Maruti Suzuki market cap crosses Rs 4 trillion; stock jumps 4%

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) became the first automobile firm to touch Rs 4 trillion market capitalisation (market cap), as the stock price of the company hit a new high of Rs 12,724.95 on rallying 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade.

MSIL’s market-cap hit Rs 400,076 crore (Rs 4.0 trillion) on the BSE in intra-day trade. At 11:53 am; the stock was trading 3.5 per cent higher at Rs 12,680.35, with a market cap of Rs 3.99 trillion, the BSE data shows.

Thus far in the month of March, the stock outperformed the market by surging 13 per cent