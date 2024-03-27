Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maruti Suzuki market cap crosses Rs 4 trillion; stock jumps 4%

The stock has zoomed 31 per cent in the last two months after Suzuki Motor Corporation said it plans to invest up to Rs 35,000 crore to set up its second manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) became the first automobile firm to touch Rs 4 trillion market capitalisation (market cap), as the stock price of the company hit a new high of Rs 12,724.95 on rallying 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade.

MSIL’s market-cap hit Rs 400,076 crore (Rs 4.0 trillion) on the BSE in intra-day trade. At 11:53 am; the stock was trading 3.5 per cent higher at Rs 12,680.35, with a market cap of Rs 3.99 trillion, the BSE data shows.

Thus far in the month of March, the stock outperformed the market by surging 13 per cent

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY24 result: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 3,206.8 crore

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

Maruti Suzuki's total sales dip in December; exports in 2023 all-time-high

Suzuki Motor's stake in Maruti Suzuki to rise to 58.19% from 56.48%

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

Brokerage stocks tank up to 40% in 2 months; Time for pullback, hint charts

Delta Corp hits over 3-year low; stock tanks 55% from 52-week high

Reliance jumps 3% as Goldman Sachs sees up to 56% upside in stock by FY26

ABB India hits new high on strong outlook; surges 46% from Feb low

These 10 smallcap stocks hit new highs, zoom over 100% in FY24 so far

Topics : Buzzing stocks Maruti Suzuki India Market trends auto stocks stock market rally market capitalisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon