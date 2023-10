At the end of the penultimate day for the October series on Wednesday, the market wide rollovers stood at 72 per cent when compared with the last three-month average of 75 per cent on the same day.

According to rollover analysis by Nuvama Research, Nifty rollovers on the penultimate day stood a tad higher at 63 per cent as against the three-month average of 62 per cent. Stock futures rollovers; however, was lower at 74 per cent viz-a-viz the above