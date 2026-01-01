Mutual fund AUM growth likely to stay above 20%, 3rd year in a row

Assets managed by MF schemes had grown 27 per cent in 2023 and 32 per cent in 2024.

The strong growth persisted in 2025 despite the industry's key tailwind — the equity market — turning unfavourable this year. Markets saw a correction towards the end of 2024 and in early 2025, and are yet to decisively move past the highs touched in September 2024. The smallcap segment — which had seen the highest investor interest through MFs in 2023 and 2024 — ended the year in the red.

“2025 was another strong year for the Indian MF industry, driven by transformation, inclusivity, and innovation. AUM of the industry has grown to ₹80.8 trillion, retail systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows crossed ₹29,000 crore, and the investor base grew at a strong pace, even as global headwinds and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors tested the equity market,” said D P Singh, deputy managing director and joint chief executive officer, SBI MF.

The growth in AUM last year, unlike in most other high-growth years, was largely driven by inflows. As of November, total inflows into MF schemes in 2025 stood at ₹8.5 trillion, over 2 per cent higher than the all-time-high net inflows seen in 2024.

MF AUM growth depends on two factors — the quantum of inflows and outflows, and the change in the value of the underlying assets of the schemes.

Robust inflows in 2025 were supported by consistent SIP contributions and a surge in investments into debt funds and gold and silver schemes. Hybrid funds, especially multi-asset funds, also witnessed a rise in investor interest.

SIP inflows crossed ₹3 trillion for the first time in 2025, as investors increasingly relied on the staggered investment route amid market volatility. This came despite a decline in the number of active accounts.

Active accounts had seen a sharp drop in the first few months of the year due to the market correction and a one-time data cleanup exercise by fund houses.

MF schemes tracking gold and silver prices were among those garnering the highest inflows. Gold and silver exchange-traded funds together amassed over ₹50,000 crore until November.

Debt funds also saw a gush in inflows, largely due to increased institutional investment in liquid and other short-term schemes.