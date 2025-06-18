Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 09:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / MFs' mcap baskets set for reshuffle; Largecap, midcap cut offs to decline

MFs' mcap baskets set for reshuffle; Largecap, midcap cut offs to decline

The changes, especially in the largecap space, is expected to be the highest in recent years, given the volatility in 2025 so far

New fund offerings, Mutual Funds, Market volatility, MF investors, NFOs
premium

The midcap universe may see 12 new entrants, including KPR Mill, Cholamandalam Financial, Godfrey Phillips, and Multi Commodity Exchange. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The large, mid and smallcap investment space of mutual funds is set for a reshuffle, with over 20 stocks expected to move in and out of each of the market capitalisation (mcap) baskets.
 
Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) revises the largecap, midcap and smallcap stock list in January and July every year.
 
The half-yearly reclassification is crucial for mcap-based schemes like largecap, midcap and smallcap to remain true-to-the-label by aligning their portfolios according to the category mandate.
 
According to an analysis of mcap data of the first half of 2025 (as of June 16), as many as 11
Topics : Midcap market capitalisation Mutual Funds Amfi The Smart Investor Markets mcap
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon