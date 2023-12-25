Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Micro Marvels: Smallcaps stocks primed for Rs 20,000 cr capital club

Measured against 2018 baseline, mcap of largest smallcap stock has surged 2.5x

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The upper market capitalisation (mcap) threshold for midcap and smallcap stocks in the mutual fund (MF) industry’s revised list of stocks, to be announced early next month, is set to see the second-highest yearly rise in the past five years.

The list was first announced in 2018, and it has been revised every six months since then.

According to estimates released by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the upper threshold for the midcap and smallcap universes could come in at Rs 66,700 crore and Rs 21,900 crore in the next list. The figures are 37 per cent and 25 per

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Why are MFs launching small-cap funds when their valuations seem too high?

Mid-, smallcap stocks overheated; rally an irrational exuberance: Analysts

Top stock additions and reductions by mutual funds in last three months

Ola Electric's Rs 5,500 cr IPO to bolster its EV market, say experts

FPIs pour Rs 57,300-cr in equities in Dec on account of political stability

M-cap of 3 of most valued firms jump Rs 70,312 cr; Reliance biggest winner

Azad Engineering subscribed 80.6 times, Tendulkar now owns 438,000 shares

Sebi proposes implementation of T+0 settlement cycle in two phases

Topics : mcap Midcaps Smallcap Mutual Funds NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon