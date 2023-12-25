Micro Marvels: Smallcaps stocks primed for Rs 20,000 cr capital club

The upper market capitalisation (mcap) threshold for midcap and smallcap stocks in the mutual fund (MF) industry’s revised list of stocks, to be announced early next month, is set to see the second-highest yearly rise in the past five years.

The list was first announced in 2018, and it has been revised every six months since then.

According to estimates released by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the upper threshold for the midcap and smallcap universes could come in at Rs 66,700 crore and Rs 21,900 crore in the next list. The figures are 37 per cent and 25 per