Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Midcap, smallcap funds ride out market volatility with strong inflows

Midcap, smallcap funds ride out market volatility with strong inflows

Attract over ₹53,000 crore in H2 FY25 despite high turbulence

equity market, smallcap, largecap
Premium

Investors poured over ₹83,000 crore into midcap and smallcap funds in financial year (FY) 2025.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Midcap and smallcap funds have demonstrated remarkable resilience, continuing to attract robust inflows despite recent market volatility. These funds garnered more than ₹53,000 crore in the second half of FY25, even as the broader market faced a steep correction.
 
This sustained interest, experts say, has provided crucial support to the mid- and small-cap segments — a trend unlikely to reverse unless long-term returns disappoint.
 
"Despite the correction we saw till the end of February, SIP inflows into smallcap and midcap funds did not moderate meaningfully in February and March. This is contrary to expectations. The continued mutual fund inflows and
Topics : Midcap smallcap Market volatility Foreign Institutional Investors Systematic investment plans

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon