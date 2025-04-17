Midcap, smallcap funds ride out market volatility with strong inflows

Midcap and smallcap funds have demonstrated remarkable resilience, continuing to attract robust inflows despite recent market volatility. These funds garnered more than ₹53,000 crore in the second half of FY25, even as the broader market faced a steep correction.

This sustained interest, experts say, has provided crucial support to the mid- and small-cap segments — a trend unlikely to reverse unless long-term returns disappoint.

"Despite the correction we saw till the end of February, SIP inflows into smallcap and midcap funds did not moderate meaningfully in February and March. This is contrary to expectations. The continued mutual fund inflows and