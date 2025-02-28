Friday, February 28, 2025 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Midcaps follow smallcaps into bear territory as selloff intensifies

Midcaps follow smallcaps into bear territory as selloff intensifies

Market players said a sharp rally in the broader markets over the past two years was underpinned by strong domestic inflows, particularly via the equity mutual fund (MF) route

stock market trading
Premium

Samie ModakSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nifty Midcap 100 index tumbled 3.12 per cent on Friday, mirroring smallcaps that have entered the “bear market territory”. The 100-share index, a barometer for the performance of companies with the market value ranging between ₹20,000 crore and ₹70,000 crore —extended its fall from the peak to 21.3 per cent.
 
The Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped 3.4 per cent, stretching its slide from the peak to 25.2 per cent. A bear market is a prolonged decline in stock prices with the major indices falling by 20 per cent or more from their highs.
 
Barring 10, all the Nifty Midcap 100
Topics : stock market trading Nifty Midcap 100 stocks Smallcap

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon