Moderate valuations offer support for NMDC despite market headwinds

NMDC reported revenue growth of 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 33 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 6,600 crore in Q3FY25, driven by strong volume growth.

Iron ore production stood at 13.3 million tonnes, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y and 61 per cent Q-o-Q, while sales stood at 11.9 million tonnes, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 20 per cent Q-o-Q during the quarter. The average selling price for the quarter was Rs 5,500 per tonne, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 11 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by sustained price hikes.

Operating profit stood at Rs 2,370 crore, up