Motisons hits 20% upper limit as shares begin trading under rolling segment

The stock of Motisons Jewellers hit a new high of Rs 154 on the BSE, and has zoomed 180% against issue price of Rs 55 per share

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
