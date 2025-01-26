Multi-asset funds hit afterburners: AUM growth reaches critical mass

Multi-asset allocation funds, which gained traction following the shift in debt fund taxation in April 2023, continued their upward trajectory in 2024, with assets under management (AUM) nearly doubling during the year.

This asset growth was driven by strong inflows and a series of new fund launches. AUM, which stood at Rs 52,869 crore at the beginning of the year, topped Rs 1 trillion for the first time in November 2024.

Multi-asset funds allocate their investments across equity, debt, commodities (gold and silver exchange-traded funds), and units of real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts. Many also use derivatives