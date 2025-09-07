Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Multi-asset funds march to the hybrid throne; gold their banner

Inflows signal a changing guard from BAFs, though analysts caution investors against recency bias

The last time the equity market witnessed sustained volatility, in 2021, BAFs had emerged as the preferred choice.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

The prolonged rally in gold and silver amid turbulence in the equity market has allowed multi-asset allocation funds (MAAFs) to outshine other hybrid mutual fund (MF) offerings in terms of returns and cement their position as the ‘one-stop’ or ‘all-weather’ MF schemes.
 
The inflow pattern over the past two years suggests a shift in investor preference away from the largest hybrid category, balanced advantage funds (BAFs), and towards MAAFs.
 
The multi-asset offerings, which have led almost all key MF scheme segments in near-term returns for some time, have recorded higher inflows than
