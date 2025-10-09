Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Multiple demand triggers to keep sales trajectory strong for Cummins India

Multiple demand triggers to keep sales trajectory strong for Cummins India

Cummins India sees strong domestic and export demand in generators and data centres, powered by CPCB IV+ norms, tech-led servicing, and new energy solutions

Cummins India
premium

Cummins India is not likely to venture into large utility-scale BESS solutions for now.

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cummins (KKC) is benefiting from a broad-based demand revival in the generator segment after changes in emission norms. Demand comes from sectors such as real estate, manufacturing, hospitals, and, above all, data centres.
 
The company is a leader with early product launches and reliable aftermarket support. CPCB IV+ volumes are at 80–85 per cent of CPCB-II levels, and prices have held firm. Most projections are for mid-teen annual growth rates or better, in revenue and net profit until FY28.
 
Domestic demand is expected to remain healthy, with a focus on high horsepower (HHP) products. India is adding 200–300 MW per
Topics : Cummins India Markets The Compass
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon