Multiple demand triggers to keep sales trajectory strong for Cummins India

Cummins (KKC) is benefiting from a broad-based demand revival in the generator segment after changes in emission norms. Demand comes from sectors such as real estate, manufacturing, hospitals, and, above all, data centres.

The company is a leader with early product launches and reliable aftermarket support. CPCB IV+ volumes are at 80–85 per cent of CPCB-II levels, and prices have held firm. Most projections are for mid-teen annual growth rates or better, in revenue and net profit until FY28.

Domestic demand is expected to remain healthy, with a focus on high horsepower (HHP) products. India is adding 200–300 MW per