Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Mundra resolution, renewables portfolio are key drivers for Tata Power

Mundra resolution, renewables portfolio are key drivers for Tata Power

Tata Power's FY30 ambitions hinge on scaling renewables, transmission and distribution, while a long-term Mundra thermal resolution could revive profitability and lift sentiment

Tata power
premium

Tata Power plans ₹24,000–25,000 crore annual capex in FY26–30 to drive renewables-led growth, with the Mundra plant resolution emerging as a key stock trigger.

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Power is the country’s largest private integrated utility and is present across the value chain in generation, transmission and distribution, and it has set ambitious growth targets. The company is building up its renewables portfolio with backward integration via in-house solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and module and cell manufacturing. It has also turned around the Odisha discoms it acquired in 2021. It has a substantial execution pipeline of hydro, pumped storage projects (PSP) and transmission projects.
 
How does Tata Power plan to fund its FY26-30 expansion? 
To achieve a 15 per cent operating profit growth over FY25-30,
Topics : The Compass Tata Power Discoms stock markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon