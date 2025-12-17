Mundra resolution, renewables portfolio are key drivers for Tata Power

Tata Power is the country’s largest private integrated utility and is present across the value chain in generation, transmission and distribution, and it has set ambitious growth targets. The company is building up its renewables portfolio with backward integration via in-house solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and module and cell manufacturing. It has also turned around the Odisha discoms it acquired in 2021. It has a substantial execution pipeline of hydro, pumped storage projects (PSP) and transmission projects.

How does Tata Power plan to fund its FY26-30 expansion?

To achieve a 15 per cent operating profit growth over FY25-30,