Sensex (-0.26%)
64662.96 -169.24
Nifty (-0.22%)
19352.65 -42.65
Nifty Smallcap (-0.02%)
6195.50 -0.95
Nifty Midcap (-0.07%)
40509.30 -28.35
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
43543.25 -140.35
Heatmap

Muted exports, gradual domestic powergen recovery may hit Cummins sales

Going ahead, the company has guided for a double-digit sales growth

Demand growth stays buoyant for Cummins India; profitability under pressure
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 9:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cummins India’s September quarter performance was a mixed bag with revenues disappointing the Street, but operational metrics beating expectations. Its consolidated sales were down 3 per cent y-o-y with domestic sales and exports falling 2 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

This was expected as June quarter sales were up 43 per cent y-o-y on account of pre-buying amidst a shift from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) II to CPCB IV+ emission norms. The domestic power generation business sales thus fell by 28 per cent y-o-y.  

The customer response to CPCB IV+ engines was strong in the Delhi-NCR market and other metros with the former witnessing higher early adoption. The company expects this segment to stabilise

Also Read

Slow over-rate in Ashes: Here's what Ponting and Hussain suggest to curb it

IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

Red card in cricket! CPL introduces news rules to contain slow over-rate

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Stocks to Watch today: Tata Motors, ZEE, Ashok Leyland, GIC, Aurobindo, HGS

Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty sinks 100 pts; Tata Motors, Muthoot Fin eyed

F&O Trading: Adopt Bull Spread strategy on Apollo Hospital

Nifty MidCap, SmallCap indices flashing signs of caution

Sensex down a tad on unabated foreign fund outflows, weak global trends

Topics : Cummins Power generation Q2 results

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon