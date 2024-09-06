Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Mutual fund derivatives exposure nears Rs 2 trn on increased arbitrage play

Mutual fund derivatives exposure nears Rs 2 trn on increased arbitrage play

Turnover share in segment under regulator scrutiny also shows signs of increase since 2018-19

Mutual Funds
Premium

Mutual funds had a five per cent share on the National Stock Exchange’s equity derivative segment. Image: Shutterstock

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds are becoming a larger force in the derivatives segment, accounting for greater exposure by value and as a percentage of the total money they manage.
The net value of mutual fund derivative exposure was Rs 1.9 trillion as of July 2024, according to data compiled by primemfdatabase.com. Aggregate data on mutual fund industry exposure to derivatives is not readily available. The numbers were compiled from disclosures by individual asset managers and shared with Business Standard. This is the highest value in numbers going back to 2018. The money that mutual funds manage

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon