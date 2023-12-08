Sensex (0.44%)
Rs 20 trillion and rising: AUM of active equity mutual funds surges

The industry's overall AUM rose 5 per cent to Rs 49 trillion, largely owing to the value appreciation of equity holdings

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
Premium

Debt funds were a drag as investors pulled out Rs 4,700 crore with corporate bond funds and ultra-short duration funds seeing the highest outflows

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
 Active equity schemes in November saw their assets under management (AUM) surpass the Rs 20-trillion mark for the first time, bolstered by a buoyant market sentiment. The 8 per cent, or Rs 1.5 trillion, jump in AUM last month mirrored the growth observed in the Nifty 500 index.

There has been a 34 per cent (Rs 5.2 trillion) surge in the assets of active equity schemes since March-end, showed data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

This sharp uptick in AUM has been fuelled by a rally in the equity markets after March and a subsequent surge in inflows. In FY24 (until November 30), the key benchmark indices -- Nifty50 and Sensex -- registered gains of 15.7 per cent

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

