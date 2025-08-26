NaBFID, Nabard to tap overseas market by FY26-end amid yield pressure

India’s National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) are preparing to tap overseas markets for the first time by the end of the current financial year.

Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director of NaBFID, said the company plans to raise around $1 billion through a mix of external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and dollar bonds, with nearly half of its total borrowings expected to come from the overseas route. He added that borrowing costs have risen by 15–20 basis points following the recent increase in yields.

Meanwhile, Nabard Chairman Shaji K