Narrowest since July 2021: Sensex closes in on trading gap in April

The gap between the highs and the lows in April for the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was just 4.1 per cent — the narrowest since July 2021 and nearly half its three-year average. The absence of major positive triggers, sectoral rotation, and cautiousness due to earnings and economic uncertainty have kept a tight leash on the markets, observe experts.
Remarkably enough, during the 17 trading sessions in April, the Sensex didn’t even log an advance or a decline of more than 1 per cent. Its best trading session for the month was on April 3, when it gained 0.99 per cent; the worst was on April 17, when it fell 0.87 per cent.
In April, the Sensex touched an intraday high of 61,209 and a low of 58,793 before ending at 61,112, with a gain of 3.35 per cent over the previous month. In the past three years, the Sensex moved in an average band of 8 per cent each month.
