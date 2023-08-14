NCDEX, Skymet takes initial steps towards tradeable weather index

India’s leading commodity exchange, National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), and private weather forecasting company Skymet took a significant step towards launching the country’s first tradeable weather index on Monday by entering into an agreement to deepen their understanding of the impact that weather has on agricultural commodities.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NCDEX and Skymet is a profound step in the direction of linking farmers with the weather in a scientific way, according to an official statement. Sources indicate that NCDEX and Skymet will conduct w