Near-term concerns will weigh on Samvardhana Motherson's profit margins

Going ahead, brokerages expect pressure on margins due to demand pressures and increased costs

Samvardhana Motherson
The uncertainty over tariffs and auto demand has led to a 13 per cent fall in the stock prices from the June highs. | Photo: Shutterstock

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Multiple headwinds dented the operating performance of the country’s largest listed auto component maker by revenues, Samvardhana Motherson.
 
Given the lower-than-expected operating profit margins and weak demand trends for its key segments, most brokerages have cut their earnings estimates.
 
The uncertainty over tariffs and auto demand has led to a 13 per cent fall in the stock prices from the June highs. 
 
The company’s operating profit at ₹2,458 crore was 10 per cent below estimates while operating profit margins were down 150 basis points to 8.1 per cent.
 
The impact on profitability was on account of structural challenges in Europe,
