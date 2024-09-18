Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Near term demand concerns ahead for Samvardhana Motherson International

Near term demand concerns ahead for Samvardhana Motherson International

While the brokerage is watchful of global growth slowing down, it expects inorganic growth to aid in the outperformance of Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of auto component major, Samvardhana Motherson International, has gained 11.5 per cent on the bourses after the company approved the qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue and announced the calculation methodology for its compulsorily convertible debentures, or CCDs, into equity shares.

Analysts cite strong investor response to the issue that has kept the sentiment positive for the stock. 

Brokerages, however, have a mixed view on the outlook for the auto parts supplier.

Most brokerages are bullish on the medium-term prospects while indicating that the company is likely to have a bumpy ride in the short term. 

Prior

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon