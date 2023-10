MARKET LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 100 pts; IndusInd, Nestle lead recovery

Bajaj Auto surges 5%, hits record high in weak market on healthy Q2 margin

Shakti Pumps zooms 20% on Rs 1,603-crore order win from MSEDCL

Stock of this PSU civil construction company zoomed over 60% in 3 months

Nestle India Q1FY24 result: Net profit up 36% on strong domestic demand

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

Nestle India net profit jumps 23.9%, all products see double-digit growth

Nestle India surges 4% in weak market on stock split, interim dividend plan

Nestle to sell 40 gm Maggi packets for Rs 10 to expand market share

Shares of Nestle India hit a new high at Rs 23,619, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company announced stock split in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 fully paid-up equity share to be sub-divided into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. The company also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 140 per equity share for the year 2023.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com