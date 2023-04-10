New gas price policy positive for city gas distributors, oil producers

The gas pricing policy has seen crucial changes at the behest of the Kirit Parikh Committee’s recommendation. The administered price mechanism (APM) for domestic gas will be priced at 10 per cent of the price of India’s crude basket but with a cap of $6.5 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (mmBtu) and a floor of $4. The price band will be gradually hiked at 0.25/mmBtu per year after keeping it stable for two years.
Prices will be adjusted every month, according to formula within the band.
While this lowers the price from the prevailing $8.6/mmbtu, it will also not be revised every six months as was the earlier system. In effect, the ceiling will be hit if crude prices are trending above $65/mmbtu or equivalent. Under the earlier system, APM prices were tied to the price of gas at Henry Hub, which was the benchmark contract for the earlier mechanism.
