close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New gas price policy positive for city gas distributors, oil producers

Market analysts are somewhat divided on the CGD companies and on OIL and ONGC

Devangshu Datta
ongc, oil, oil field, natural gas, gas
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The gas pricing policy has seen crucial changes at the behest of the Kirit Parikh Committee’s recommendation. The administered price mechanism (APM) for domestic gas will be priced at 10 per cent of the price of India’s crude basket but with a cap of $6.5 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (mmBtu) and a floor of $4. The price band will be gradually hiked at 0.25/mmBtu per year after keeping it stable for two years.
Prices will be adjusted every month, according to formula within the band. 
While this lowers the price from the prevailing $8.6/mmbtu, it will also not be revised every six months as was the earlier system. In effect, the ceiling will be hit if crude prices are trending above $65/mmbtu or equivalent. Under the earlier system, APM prices were tied to the price of gas at Henry Hub, which was the benchmark contract for the earlier mechanism. 

Or

Also Read

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth

Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts

Mahanagar Gas surges 7% to hit 52-week high on acquisition of Unison Enviro

CGD, fertilisers to drive demand for domestic natural gas: CRISIL

Sensex and Nifty50 record longest winning streak in four months

National Stock Exchange cautions investors against 'dabba' trading

Wall Street bank earnings under pressure after global banking crisis

At 19%, BoB's loans grew faster than overall banking system in FY23

Aditya Birla Sun Life, Axis MF call off NFOs on tepid investor response

Topics : Gas price | CGD | Oil producers | ONGC | Mahanagar Gas | Compass

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

United Breweries hits 52-week low; dips 17% in 3 months on margin concerns

United Breweries (UB), Radico Khaitan, and Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD)
3 min read

Adani Green, Adani Enterprises shares jump after group issues clarification

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Nifty Realty index rallies 7% in 2 days after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Housing market, Homes, Real estate, Realty
4 min read
Premium

Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 11k cr from energy, finance, IT

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

L&T hits record high on strong business outlook; stock jumps 9% in 6 days

Larsen & Toubro, L&T
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to watch: ONGC, IGL, MGL, RIL, L&T, Titan, Adani Group, Delta Corp

Live stock market trading action
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read

Consider 2023 as a year to invest for long term, says Sankaran Naren

S Naren
4 min read

Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy day; financials fall, Godrej Prop up 9%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts suggest Nifty 50, IT Index may enter consolidation phase

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon