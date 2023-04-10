New gas price policy positive for city gas distributors, oil producers

In this section

Aditya Birla Sun Life, Axis MF call off NFOs on tepid investor response

At 19%, BoB's loans grew faster than overall banking system in FY23

Wall Street bank earnings under pressure after global banking crisis

Sensex and Nifty50 record longest winning streak in four months

CGD, fertilisers to drive demand for domestic natural gas: CRISIL

Mahanagar Gas surges 7% to hit 52-week high on acquisition of Unison Enviro

Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts

ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

The gas pricing policy has seen crucial changes at the behest of the Kirit Parikh Committee’s recommendation. The administered price mechanism (APM) for domestic gas will be priced at 10 per cent of the price of India’s crude basket but with a cap of $6.5 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (mmBtu) and a floor of $4. The price band will be gradually hiked at 0.25/mmBtu per year after keeping it stable for two years.

Prices will be adjusted every month, according to formula within the band.

While this lowers the price from the prevailing $8.6/mmbtu, it will also not be revised every six months as was the earlier system. In effect, the ceiling will be hit if crude prices are trending above $65/mmbtu or equivalent. Under the earlier system, APM prices were tied to the price of gas at Henry Hub, which was the benchmark contract for the earlier mechanism.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com