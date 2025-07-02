New launches, electric vehicles thrust positive triggers for Hero MotoCorp

The June ’25 auto sales numbers suggest a modest recovery in volumes for two-wheelers (2W). But while exports were up 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 117,000 units, domestic sales were down 13 per cent Y-o-Y. On wholesale basis (exports plus domestic), Bajaj Auto sales inched up 0.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 361,000 units, TVS Motor posted 21 per cent Y-o-Y growth to 402,000 units.

Hero MotoCorp’s (HMCL) June ’25 sales grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y to 556,000 units in a positive surprise but Q1FY26 volumes were down 11 per cent Y-o-Y. Royal Enfield volumes grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y