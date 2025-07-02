Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 09:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New launches, electric vehicles thrust positive triggers for Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp's (HMCL) June '25 sales grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y to 556,000 units in a positive surprise but Q1FY26 volumes were down 11 per cent Y-o-Y

While May and June ’25 combined saw sales increase 7 per cent Y-o-Y for HMCL to 10,61,664 units in 2025 versus 10,01,571 units in 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

The June ’25 auto sales numbers suggest a modest recovery in volumes for two-wheelers (2W). But while exports were up 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 117,000 units, domestic sales were down 13 per cent Y-o-Y. On wholesale basis (exports plus domestic), Bajaj Auto sales inched up 0.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 361,000 units, TVS Motor posted 21 per cent Y-o-Y growth to 402,000 units.
 
Hero MotoCorp’s (HMCL) June ’25 sales grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y to 556,000 units in a positive surprise but Q1FY26 volumes were down 11 per cent Y-o-Y. Royal Enfield volumes grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y
