Oberoi Realty to build on new project launches, rental portfolio

Mumbai reported record residential sales by value last year. Property registrations at over 13,000 units were the highest in 12 months. However, compared to the year-ago period’s stamp duty concession-led high base, registrations were down 22 per cent.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Will worries about rate hikes dent realty stocks?
Experts see 2023 as a year of smooth sailing for real estate sector
Residential real estate sales to lag commercial in FY23: CRISIL
India's commercial realty market resilient amid global headwinds: Experts
Demand triggers may help Oberoi Realty sustain higher sales trajectory
Average daily cash volumes continue to dip; F&O segment hits new high
Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape
Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here
Markets end in green after volatile day; Sensex rises 114.92 points
Street cheers auto volume data amid interest rate, chip crunch concerns
Oberoi Realty
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y