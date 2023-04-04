Oberoi Realty to build on new project launches, rental portfolio

In this section

Mumbai reported record residential sales by value last year. Property registrations at over 13,000 units were the highest in 12 months. However, compared to the year-ago period’s stamp duty concession-led high base, registrations were down 22 per cent.

