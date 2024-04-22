Nifty can hit 100,000; mid, smallcaps are a real pot of gold: Vikas Khemani

Calendar year 2024 (CY) has been a choppy affair for equities. VIKAS KHEMANI, founder, Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors, tells Puneet Wadhwa over a telephonic interview that India offers once in a lifetime opportunity to create wealth. Edited excerpts:

What's your key differentiator for the Bharat Amritkaal fund? There are many such funds that already exist.

The Carnelian Bharat Amritkaal Fund is designed to capture the exponential growth opportunity India offers as it becomes a developed nation by 2047. As we transition from $4 trillion to $30 trillion in gross domestic product (GDP), many new sectors and themes will emerge