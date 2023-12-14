Sensex (1.16%)
70389.34 + 804.74
Nifty (1.10%)
21156.80 + 230.45
Nifty Smallcap (1.08%)
6887.05 + 73.30
Nifty Midcap (0.85%)
45330.20 + 382.90
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
47827.25 + 735.00
Nifty IT index surges 3%; Mastek, Sonata, Mphasis, Coforge rally up to 9%

At 10:12 AM, Nifty IT index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.7 per cent

TCS, Wipro, Infosys, IT Companies
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Shares of information technology (IT) companies were in focus on Thursday with the Nifty IT index hitting a fresh 52-week high of 34,100, surging 3 per cent in the intraday trade, amid a dovish US Federal Reserve policy where the officials forecasted at least three rate cuts next year.

At 10:12 AM, the Nifty IT index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.7 per cent at 33,948 as compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. The IT index had hit a record high of 39,446.70 on January 4, 2022.

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

