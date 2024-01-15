Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty IT near 2-year high; up 9% in 2 days post solid Q3 show by majors

The Nifty IT index was trading at its highest level since January 19, 2022. It had hit a record high of 39,446.70 on January 4, 2022.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

The Nifty IT index, a gauge for information technology (IT) companies, continued its northward movement for a second straight trading day, quoting near its two-year high of 37,929 as it jumped 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's intraday trade.

In the past two trading days, the IT index has surged 9 per cent after the industry majors announced their December quarter (Q3) earnings. The index was trading at its highest level since January 19, 2022. It had hit a record high of 39,446.70 on January 4, 2022.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCL

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

