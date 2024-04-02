Nifty Realty hits fresh 16-yr high; surges 7% in 2 days on healthy outlook

Shares of real estate companies continued their upward movement, with the Nifty Realty index hitting a fresh multi-year high in Tuesday's intra-day trade on the back of healthy outlook.

The Nifty Realty index was up 2 per cent at 959.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In the past two trading days, the index rallied 7 per cent. It was quoting at its highest level since May 2008. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.15 per cent at 22,429 at 12:41 pm.

Meanwhile, thus far in the calendar year 2024 (CY24), Nifty Realty index has surged 21 per cent, as compared